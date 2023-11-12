FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

