The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

