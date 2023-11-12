American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,815 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $303,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after acquiring an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

American Tower stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

