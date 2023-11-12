Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $411,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $373.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

