River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

