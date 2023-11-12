Swiss National Bank Has $684.30 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 642,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Abbott Laboratories worth $684,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 303,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 5,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $93.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

