Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

