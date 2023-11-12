Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 60,096 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

