River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

HON stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

