1ST Source Bank Has $2.75 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of MMM opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

