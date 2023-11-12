1ST Source Bank Sells 4,468 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock worth $5,253,298. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

