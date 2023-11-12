The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

