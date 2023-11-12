River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for about 1.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $197.57 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

