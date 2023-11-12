Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 110.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $239.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.