Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,173 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.87.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

