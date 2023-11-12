Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ MU opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

