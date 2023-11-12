Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

