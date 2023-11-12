Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

