Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
