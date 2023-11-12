Swiss National Bank Has $441.17 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 362,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $441,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

