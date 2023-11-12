River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 192,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,489,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFA stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.