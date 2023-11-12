Rock Creek Group LP Sells 436 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.