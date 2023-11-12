American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-$5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 219.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,191,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,229,000 after buying an additional 183,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

