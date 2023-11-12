Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

