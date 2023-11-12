McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

