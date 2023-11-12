Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 1.5 %

CDW opened at $211.67 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $215.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.