Andra AP fonden Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

