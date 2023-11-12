Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 14,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TFC stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.