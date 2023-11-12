Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 160.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $37,341,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.