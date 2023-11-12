Kabouter Management LLC Sells 20,175 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Kabouter Management LLC trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up 8.7% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned 0.12% of NICE worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

