Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $9.28 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

