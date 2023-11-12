Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.94 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

