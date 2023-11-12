Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 881.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 140,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

