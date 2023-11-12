Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

