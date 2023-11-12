California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Equinix worth $330,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $5,762,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $767.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $740.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $632.45 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

