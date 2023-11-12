California Public Employees Retirement System Has $387.42 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,028,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $387,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

