497 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 497 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

Cintas stock opened at $533.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $534.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

