Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $922,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL opened at $75.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

