Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 2,438 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after buying an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

