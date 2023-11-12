Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Intuitive Surgical worth $432,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

