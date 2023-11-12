Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $52.94 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $52,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.44 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

