Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 4.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $45,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $204.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

