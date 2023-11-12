Andra AP fonden Has $9.64 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.7 %

WST stock opened at $341.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.24 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

