Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

View Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.79 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.