Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

