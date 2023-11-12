iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

