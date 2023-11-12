Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 290 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

