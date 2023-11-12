Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 580,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.82 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.