Avalon Trust Co Has $77,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avalon Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after buying an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

