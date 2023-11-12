Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ON stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
